Boratong drug gang man nabbed

BY JHON CASINAS

An alleged member of the Boratong drug group was arrested by joint police operatives in a buybust operation in Pasig City over the weekend.

Based on a report sent to Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Brig. Gen. Johnson Almazan, the suspect was identified as 61-yearold Cenon Roxas Intalan.

Police said Intalan was ranked No. 9 in the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Priority Data Base on Illegal Drug Personalities.

According to the police, Intalan was also a member of Boratong drug group, which was once led by convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong who recently died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Joint teams from the EPD and NCRPO nabbed Intalan at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday a er dealing illegal drugs with an undercover cop on MRR Street in Barangay Pineda, Pasig.

Police said the operation stemmed from an information that Intalan, also known as Antonette, was involved with illegal drug activity in Barangay Pineda, where he allegedly used his home as a drug den for his clients.

“Reportedly, the suspect was identified as one of the ‘source’ of illegal drugs in their barangay where he can dispose more than 50 grams of shabu at a given transaction to his clients,” the EPD said.

Police said the suspect has replaced his brother, Anthony, also a member of Boratong drug group, who was arrested for illegal drug charges by members of EPD Drug Enforcement Unit on July 3, 2018.

It was also revealed that the suspect was previously arrested for drug-related charges in 2006.

During the operation, police reported that they have recovered two sachets of suspected shabu from Intalan and the P500 marked money.

The suspect is currently detained at Pasig City Police custodial facility facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

