Caloocan eyes ‘Q-band’ for COVID-19 patients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MINKA S. TIANGCO

Coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) patients in Caloocan City may soon be required to wear a quarantine wristband (Q-band) in a bid to boost the city government’s contact tracing efforts.

The city government announced the plan during a meeting with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (NTF CODE) team on Saturday.

Under the Q Band system, probable and suspected COVID19 patients will wear a wristband made of durable acrylic with a QR code. The patients must download the application and scan the code to report their health status and locations.

The application includes a dropdown menu that the patients can use to report their symptoms.

Sikini Labastilla, head of the city government’s command center, said the Q-band system is a passive way to keep track of where the city’s patients are.

comments