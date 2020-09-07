  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Caloocan eyes ‘Q-band’ for COVID-19 patients

    September 7, 2020

     

    BY MINKA S. TIANGCO

     

     

    Coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) patients in Caloocan City may soon be required to wear a quarantine wristband (Q-band) in a bid to boost the city government’s contact tracing efforts.

    The city government announced the plan during a meeting with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (NTF CODE) team on Saturday.

    Under the Q Band system, probable and suspected COVID19 patients will wear a wristband made of durable acrylic with a QR code. The patients must download the application and scan the code to report their health status and locations.

    The application includes a dropdown menu that the patients can use to report their symptoms.

    Sikini Labastilla, head of the city government’s command center, said the Q-band system is a passive way to keep track of where the city’s patients are.

     

