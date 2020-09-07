COVID-19 cases in PCOO jump to 141

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) reached 141 based on the latest update provided by the agency.

As more employees in the agency get tested for the disease, the PCOO listed 46 active COVID-19 cases as of September 4.

Despite this, the number of recoveries at the PCOO climbed to 92 this week. The number of deaths remains low at 3.

Based on an update provided by Communications Assistant Secretary JV Arcena, the PCOO has recorded the following cases as of August 22, 9 p.m.:

PCOO Proper: 16 active, 28 recovered, 1 death

PTV-4: 16 active, 2 recovered, 1 death

APO Production Unit: 5 active, 5 recovered, 1 death Bureau of Broadcast Service (BBS): 1 active, 3 recovered National Printing Office (NPO): 5 active, 28 recovered Philippine Information Agency (PIA): 7 recovered

Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM): 11 recovered

News and Information Bureau (NIB): 2 active, 8 recovered Bureau of Communication Services (BCS): 1 active Meanwhile, IBC-13 is the only PCOO-attached agency with no COVID-19 cases.

The growing number of recoveries prompted the return of PCOO’s COVID-19 program “Public Briefing: Laging Handa PH” on-air on PTV-4 late last month a er being off the air for three weeks to give way to their headquarters’ “total disinfection”.

