Cycling, women’s basketball at virtual PSA Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cycling and the emerging women’s professional basketball league get their share of the spotlight in Tuesday’s online edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Marketing Officer Allan Tumbaga talks about the cycling side especially PRURide PH moving forward following the event’s cancellation this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second part of the weekly session meanwhile, will tackle the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL), which is looking to hold its first ever tournament as a professional league. Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal will talk about the matter, with WNBL ambassadress Bea Daez-Fabros and NBL chairman Celso ‘Soy’ Mercado also invited in the Forum.

The 10 a.m. public sports program is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The session is powered by Smart, with Upstream Media as webcast partner.

The Forum is being aired live via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

comments