Ginebra star, 2 others in PBA Virtual 3-Point Shootout

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Scottie Thompson, Alaska’s Robbie Herndon and Blackwater rookie Chris Bitoon will represent their teams in the PBA Virtual Three-Point Shootout.

Thompson handily beat Mark Caguioa, Herndon downed Mike DiGregorio and Bitoon dominated Diego Dario in the tournament using the PBA-themed video game Basketball Slam.

The virtual tourney was held after a partnership between the PBA and Huawei.

Two players meet in a four-round shootout to determine each team’s representative in a knockout-style tournament with the winner donating P250,000 to his chosen charitable organization.

Thompson won 256-157 over Caguioa using a video game version of LA Tenorio, Aljon Mariano and Prince Caperal and himself.

Herndon tallied 203 points against 120 for DiGregorio while playing a virtual version of himself in all four rounds.

Bitoon, selected in the third round of last year’s PBA Draft, proved too much for Dario, 308-264, using veteran teammate KG Canaleta.

