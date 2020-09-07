Manay Ichu Maceda, PH cinema pioneer, 77

BY NEIL RAMOS

MARIA Azucena Vera-Perez Maceda, “Manay Ichu” to most, reportedly passed away today, Sept. 7.

A report on dzBB said the 77-year-old died from a lingering illness.

Ali Sotto said, “Nakikiramay po tayo sa naiwan ni Manay Ichu.

“Matagal na pong may karamdaman si Manay Ichu, as she is lovingly called. So she has been ill for a long time. Lumalaban lang siya.

“For the past days, marami ang request for her healing but God, in His wisdom, has decided to bring her home.

“Sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa pamilya ni Manay Ichu, labis po ang aming pakikiramay.”

Maceda literally grew up with the industry.

Her family owned Sampaguita Pictures, one of the first and biggest film production companies in the Philippines.

Ultimately, Maceda herself became a film producer.

Her credits include landmark films “Dyesebel” and “Batch ’81.”

She also helped found the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund), The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP), the Philippine Motion Pictures Producers Association, the Experimental Cinema of the Philippines and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

“Manay Ichu is an exceptional force in the film industry. She has helped found the current pillars of Philippine Cinema has has made steadfast strides for its further development. We are more than honored to recognize her for her life’s work,” said FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño in honoring her as among mothers of Philippine Cinema in 2018.

Maceda is survived by her children Emmanuel, Ernesto Jr., Erwin, Edmond, and Edward Maceda.

