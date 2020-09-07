Municipal councilor dead, 5 hurt in Benguet accident

BY JJ LANDINGIN

BAGUIO CITY – A municipal councilor of Tinoc, Ifugao died while five others were injured after the vehicle they were riding fell into a 50-foot deep ravine at around 2 p.m. on Saturday in Sitio Mangkew, Barangay Pacso, Kabayan, Benguet.

Police said Councilor Mercury Caridad Binwihan of Tinoc, 54, died on the spot. He was the driver of the ill-fated blue silver Strada.

Injured in the accident were Norwin Polon Carpio, 34, teacher; Jonathan Wakat Binwihan, 20, student; Elsa Tabingan Paeng, 52, farmer; Analiza Paeng Carpio, 32, teacher; and Leizel Ann Pael Dulnuan, 25, engineer.

All victims were rushed by responding residents and members of the Kabayan Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to the Kabayan Rural Health Unit.

According to Kabayan Municipal Police report, the victims came from La Trinidad, Benguet. They were traversing a sharp curve of the road at Sitio Mangkew to attend the wake of their relative when the vehicle plunged into ravine.

The vehicle was found leaning on a tree in the ravine, police said.

