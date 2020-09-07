PBA Board to tackle bubble setup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The PBA Board of Governors will meet on Friday to discuss what bubble setup the league will adopt if the season can resume on Oct. 9 at the earliest.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said league officials will decide on going with either an NBA-type bubble or the one adopted by the German Bundesliga while also tackling on offers from numerous hotels and resorts willing to host the games.

“May mga 16 o 17 hotels na nagbigay sa atin ng proposal na gusto nila matuloy ang sports at para matulungan din natin ang turismo,” Marcial said during his appearance in Monday’s press conference of the Commission on Higher Education.

Clark, Subic, El Nido, Baguio and even Dubai were named as among those that expressed interest in hosting the PBA bubble.

The league is currently in the first phase of its quest to salvage the season by holding practices separated in groups sessions.

The PBA has submitted a letter to the Inter-Agency Task Force seeking for approval of team scrimmages in preparation for the possible resumption of the season.

If the season can be held next month, the PBA plans to hold a compact schedule in hopes of completing the halted Philippine Cup in December.

Several PBA coaches led by NLEX’s Yeng Guiao are supporting the two-month duration as a longer tournament could pose mental health risks for all participants.

comments