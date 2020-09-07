Turtle Islands

By KIM ATIENZA

On “TV Patrol” recently, I talked about Turtle Islands and how marine life is protected there.

Little is known of this island chain, officially known as the Municipality of Turtle Islands.

Why is it called Turtle Islands?

Wikipedia describes it as a 5th class municipality in the province of Tawi-Tawi. It is actually very close to our neighbor, Malaysia.

According to the 2015 census, it has a population of 4,727 people.

The Islands are one of the world’s few remaining major nesting grounds for Green Sea Turtles.

In 1996, these islands were declared as Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area by both the governments of the Philippines and Malaysia.

The move is one way to guarantee the continued existence of the green sea turtles and their nesting sites.

Baguan, an island protected for turtle nesting, and the smallest island, Sibaung, are uninhabited.

Wikipedia notes that access to the Turtle Islands is difficult, as there are no regular means of transportation to the area. This has kept the islands protected from turtle egg poachers.

There is a station for park rangers on the islands.

