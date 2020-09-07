Wearing of face shields mandatory, Palace says

The public will now be required to wear face shields as precaution against the coronavirus whenever they go to the supermarkets, public markets, shopping malls and government venues, Malacañang announced Monday.

The mandatory use of face shields in these places has been formally approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF) in Resolution No. 68, according to Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

“In addition to the requirement of wearing face shields in public transportation and in workplaces as mandated by the issuance of Department of Transportation and the joint issuance of the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Trade, respectively, the wearing of the same shall likewise be required in supermarkets, public markets, malls and in venues where government-initiate meetings and critical government services are being conducted or provided,” the IATF said.

Roque said wearing of face shields is “highly encouraged” in other public areas as an additional measure of protection from the coronavirus infection.

He said local government units are also enjoined to provide their constituents with face shields.

The distribution of face shields, he added, will be subject to the availability of funds and giving priority to the members of the vulnerable population.

The government previously ordered the mandatory wearing of face shields in public transportation, indoor workplaces and commercial establishments.

The use of face shields can boost protection from virus exposure if accompanied by other health measures such as wearing of masks and observing one-better distancing from others.

The government has relaxed the strict lockdown measures across the country but repeatedly appealed to the public to comply with health protocols to reduce vulnerability to the illness.

As of September 6, the country’s cases of coronavirus have soared to 237,365 with 3,875 deaths. (Genalyn Kabiling)

