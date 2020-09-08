ESPN analyst shows love for PH culture as he brings broom during NBA game

By JONAS TERRADO

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is known for showing a Filipino broomstick whenever there’s a potential sweep in the NBA Playoffs.

On Monday morning Manila time,Rose brought out a walis tambo during ESPN’s pregame show NBA countdown, predicting that Fil-American coach Eric Spoelstra and the Miami Heat will close out the top seed Milwaukee Bucks.

“Walis! Walis! Eric Spoelstra and the Miami Heat, they’ll get it done,” Rose said on the show.

Rose also shouted “walis” twice during halftime of Game 4, prompting Jordan Clarkson to react on social media.

“i hear you @JalenRose …. WALIS! hahahaha thats too funny my grandma used to say that,” Clarkson tweeted. Rose later responded with three Philippine flag emojis.

Also reacting was ESPN personality Pablo Torre, who is of Filipino descent.

“Let the record show that @JalenRose is an honorary member of the ESPN Filipino Cultural Society. Long may his hairline reign,” tweeted Torre.

Spoelstra and the Heat didn’t get the job done as the Bucks overcame the loss of star Giannis Antetokounmpo due to an ankle injury to win 118-115, extending their Eastern Conference semifinal series to a fifth game set Wednesday Manila time.

Bringing out either a tambo or tingting version of the Filipino broom has been a custom for Rose during the NBA postseason while saying “shoutout to my Filipino friends and family.”

