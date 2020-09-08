Laguna crime gang boss nabbed in North Catabato

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Operatives of CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and Region 12 arrested a notorious gang leader responsible for the killing of Laguna policemen in Midsayap, North Cotabato on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Ricky Sison, leader of the Pogi Sison criminal group and the region’s most wanted person.

The authorities were armed with warrants of arrest for nine cases of murder, direct assault, and illegal possession when they nabbed Sison at around 4:30 p.m. on Quezon Avenue, Poblacion 8 in Midsayap.

Police said the group of Sison is responsible for the killing of Capt. Gerry Uy and certain Sgt. Aidallia, Sergeant Munoz, Sergeant Infante, PO2 Tejada, and PO2 Avellano, all assigned to Binan City Police Station.

Sison’s group was also involved in gun-for-hire for activities, illegal drugs, and robbery-holdup particularly in Biñan City. (Danny Estacio)

