Longtime partners Kevin Alas, Selina Dagdag tie the knot – Kevin’s agent

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Longtime partners Kevin Alas of the NLEX Road Warriors and PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag tied the knot Tuesday in a civil ceremony at the office of San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

Charlie Dy, who represents the PBA star’s business transactions, confirmed to Manila Bulletin the couple’s special day.

“It was a civil wedding because hindi natuloy noong June yung church wedding dahil sa COVID-19,” said Dy. “Pero mag-church wedding pa din sila by next year.”

Dy said only family members were present at the ceremony.

It was June 30 of last year when the former Letran Knight star proposed to Selina at the Elephant Rock in Taiwan.

Originally selected by Rain or Shine with the second overall pick during the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft, Alas was shipped to TNT KaTropa where he played for a season before being dealt to NLEX in 2015.

The son of Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters coach Louie Alas recently signed a fresh three-year contract with the Road Warriors after his previous deal ended last month.

