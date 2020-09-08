MECQ for GenSan mulled

General Santos City could be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) due to sudden surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

“Gensan tinitingnan natin,” said Año during an interview over CNN Philippines.

He said Gen. Santos City is closely being watched along with Bacolod City, Iligan City and Lanao Del Sur following reports of violation of the government’s health protocols.

“Tumataas ‘yung cases nila pero kokonti ‘yung kanilang health care capabilities,” he pointed out.

Bacolod City, Iligan City and Lanao del Sur are currently under MECQ, while, Gen. Santos City remains under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The secretary identified the fishport of Gen. Santos City as the main source of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“’Yung ating fish port kasi doon talaga nagkakaroon ng maraming gathering at tsaka nagkakaroon ng mga violations sa physical distancing,” he pointed out.

“We’re thinking of creating a task force composed of AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) at dalawang local government units para ipatupad yung protocols sa fishport (and local government unit representatives to enforce the health protocols at the fishport),” he disclosed.

“Hopefully matulungan natin ‘yung GenSan mapababa yung numero nila,” Ano added. (Chito Chavez)

