More movies on my mind

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Highspeed continues writing about the movies on my mind. Which will be shot, if at all, when the pandemic is over.

Let’s start with Coco Martin, who’s been “trapped” in mainstream movies and teleseryes. For a change, I hope he’ll return to his Indie roots. Why not a reunion project with director Brillante Mendoza, A film meant for Cannes, like Coco’s previous starrers, “Serbis” and “Kinatay.”

How about it Coco?

A two-hour film by Lav Diaz. Which he used to do. Enough of 10-hour films which very few watch. But who’ll convince Lav? Charo Santos comes to mind.

A “duology” topbilled by KathNiel and LizQuen. To be directed by Cathy Molina-Garcia. Of course, Star Cinema will bankroll the project.

An adult film starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo. Something like “The mistress,” which they starred in a few years back. Or the more recent “Kasal,” which Bea did with Paulo Avelino and Derek Ramsay.

A solo starrer for Piolo Pascual, about a lonely man, a bachelor, in his 40s. Something like Jay Ilagan’s “Soltero” in the early ‘80s. The film was directed by Pio de Castro III and written by Bienvenido “Boy” M. Noriega.

Sadly, Jay, Pio, and Boy are all gone now.

Perhaps KC Concepcion, Piolo’s ex can be cast in the film.

I hope Cinema One Originals will, in time, continue producing out-the-box films. Ditto Cinemalaya. They used to do films which won local and international awards.

Hopefully, TV5 will revive Cine Filipino, which gives new filmmakers the much needed brakes. After limited theatrical release, Cine Filipino movies can be shown on TV5’s cable outlet, Cignal.

