UAAP welcomes creation of guidelines for resumption of training

By Kristel Satumbaga

The UAAP welcomes the decision of the Commission on Higher Education to create a technical working group that will craft the guidelines for the resumption of training for collegiate athletes.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the league said it is “committed to helping with this initiative as one of the stakeholders of collegiate sports in the country.”

Representing the league in the technical working group are executive director Rebo Saguisag, Committee of Chairman on Sports and Rules Dean Francisco Diaz from the University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University Athletic Director Mark Molina, who is a member of the Committee on Sports and Rules.

“We will also consider all possible implications as our priority remains the health and safety of student-athletes,” the statement read.

The Inter-Agency Task Force announced Monday it would allow the return of training of collegiate athletes.

But the Commission on Higher Education said it would first craft guidelines and protocols for a smooth transition and implementation, with help from various professional leagues and the Philippine Sports Commission.

