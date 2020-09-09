5 ASG men killed, 2 soldiers wounded in Sibugay clash

By NONOY E. LACSON, BONITA L. ERMAC

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Five members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while two Philippine Army soldiers were wounded in a 30-minute encounter at dawn Wednesday off the coast of R.T. Lim town in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Armed Force of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. identified the wounded as Army Lt. Jestoni Labarosa and one Private Portesano.

The military recovered the bodies of three of the slain ASG men, four high-powered firearms, and some ammunition and magazines inside the house of a certain Sariol.

According to Vinluan, elements of the Philippine Army 44th Infantry Battalion (44th IB) chanced upon some 30 followers of Basilan-based ASG leader Furuji Indama at about 2:30 a. m. Wednesday at the coastal area of Purok Licono, Barangay President Roxas, R.T. Lim town.

Vinluan said the 44th IB received information that Indama and his band of 30 gunmen were sighted near the coast of the village on board three motorized pump boats.

Three teams of soldiers from 44th IB immediately proceeded to the area and a firefight immediately ensued with the rebels at about 2:10 a.m., resulting in the wounding of Lt. Labarosa and Private Portesano.

The ASG withdrew toward the high seas in the village, leaving behind their dead comrades.

Policemen led by Captain Carlito C. Requilme also proceeded to the area and assisted the military forces in their fight against the ASG gunmen.

The wounded soldiers were rushed to the nearest hospital in the town and will be transferred to a military hospital inside the AFP-WestMinCom in this city.

“This is the result of our pursuit operations against the armed elements of Abral Abdusalam and Sahibad Group led by Furuji Indama after our encounter in Barangay La Paz, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay dawn of Sunday, September 6, 2020,” 44th IB commander Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo said.

Unconfirmed reports said the band of ASG led by Indama was targeting to kidnap a prominent trader in the town at dawn Wednesday.

Police and military authorities are now conducting hot pursuit operations against the terrorists.

