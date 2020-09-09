Alex de Rossi pokes fun at Manila Bay white sand project, attacked by netizens

BY NEIL RAMOS

Social media is still toxic for celebrities as Alessandra de Rossi found out recently, making an offhand comment about the Manila Bay white sand project.

Taking to Twitter to poke fun on the issue, Alex said, “Pakibilis-bilisan naman ang paglatag ng white sand sa Manila Bay para sa mental health ng lahat. Baka sakaling wala nang magutom dahil busog na sa view.”

Not a few netizens didn’t see the humor behind the tweet, lashing at the award-winning actress for the comment.

“Naka pondo na yan before pa nagka COVID. Magbasa at mag research muna kase,” said one.

This prompted Alex to issue an apology.

“Sorry kung mali ang dating nun. Joke lang naman yun. As if naman my opinion would matter, eh wala naman ako sa pwesto to decide. Tama naman, bayan muna, bago sarili! I support Manila Bay!”

But the brickbats keep coming.

Said another netizen, “Ayaw mo rin gumanda at mag progress ang Pilipinas? Wala pa akong nabalitaang nagutom ngayon dahil sa pandemic, meron na ba? Hindi ba pwede mag multi tasking ang gov’t? Mas gusto mo pala makita ang Manila Bay na puro basura, mabaho at nakakasulasok ang amoy…”

The 36-year-old sister of actress Assunta de Rossi tried to explain herself saying, “Parang retoke lang yan. You may get a nose or boob or whatever job, but if deep down you’re still the same person, wag nalang.”

“Maganda ang Pilipinas noon pa. Hindi kailangan palitan ang kulay ng sand, Kung white nilagay ni God doon, doon sya. Yung bato dito, hayaan nyo sya. Wag nyo lang dumihan.”

In the end, however, she had to give up.

“That’s it! I don’t like the kanegahan here,” she posted, insisting funding for the same could have been allocated for something that would be more beneficial to those suffering amid the pandemic.

“Ako din. Naka allocate din lahat for 2020! But I moved all my shoots to 2021 because I cannot risk the lives of others. Pandemic eh. For now, unahin ko dapat kong unahin…tulungan natin mga taong nangangailangan. Magtulungan tayo!”

Note several groups have already asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to put a stop to the project deeming it “unnecessary” if also a frivolous waste of time and money.

