Loyalty medal

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: You don’t earn loyalty in a day – Quoted

SHE REMAINS: Loyalty becomes her.

Kim Chiu says she’ll remain a Kapamilya even after her current series, “Love Thy Woman,” ends on Sept. 11.

The homegrown ABS-CBN artist is among the lucky ones who still gets job offers from the shuttered network.

Kim announced during a zoom mediacon that she will soon be seen daily in a new project.

It’s also likely that Kim will be doing a movie with boyfriend Xian Lim, who is signed to Viva. Perhaps, Viva can produce that (preferably, adult) film.

Kim and Xian are together in “Love Thy Woman.”

WORK OUTSIDE: Star Magic, the talent agency that handles Kim’s career, allows its artists to accept work from outside.

However, Kim says she has no plans of moving, even if only temporarily, to either TV-5 or GMA-7.

“ABS-CBN still has a few things lined up for me, so why should I leave?’’ she asked.

FREE TV TO DIGITAL: “Love Thy Woman” premiered on Feb. 10, 2020 on ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Gold block.

The series stopped airing on March 20, 2020, a week after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was declared. This prompted the network to halt production for its entertainment programs.

“Love Thy Woman” migrated to cable and digital from free television after the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN.

The series figured prominently on the list of most watched programs on iWant, ABS-CBN’s streaming platform.

FIGHT EVIL: Intrigue and mystery surround the death of the Wong patriarch, Adam (Christopher de Leon).

Until his death, Wong was in the middle of a tug of war between the warring Wong women.

Kim’s last statement bears watching. She said, “Hustisya para kay Papa Adam at kalabanin ng kabutihan ang kasamaan.”

