Mayor Isko denies he’s going to run for vice president

By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno denied rumors that he is being groomed as a vice presidential candidate for the 2022 elections.

“Walang naggo-groom sa akin… Walang ‘Uy, partner ka namin’,” he said in an online forum on Wednesday.

“I’m trying to do the basic governance, that’s only basic,” he added.

Earlier, the Manila mayor has also shot down rumors that he is planning to run for president.

Domagoso urged the public to remain focused on the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, saying that he is more concerned on how to strengthen the city’s health sector and curb its number of infections.

“Huwag kayong lumiko, let’s focus, please,” he said.

“There are serious matters everyday. People are dying, suffering from this dreadful virus. It’s a health issue and it’s immediate and it’s urgent because it’s deadly,” he added.

As of Tuesday, Manila has a total of 9,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this number, 880 are active cases, 7,827 have recovered, and 351 have died, data from the city government showed.

