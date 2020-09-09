Nothing beats to being in tip-top condition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello Doc Rica,

Wala naman po akong problem with my sexual health and well-being but I do want to enhance sana what I can do in bed. Nagtitingin ako ng mga supplements out there and isa sa mga naka-catch ng attention ko is Tongkat Ali. May truth po ba sa benefits nito and would you recommend it?

Thank you,

Red Hoop

Hi Red Hoop,

I am glad that you have no problems with your sexual health and well-being. Sa tingin ko din naman ay natural for men to want to try to improve in bed and are looking for ways to achieve that. Tongkat Ali comes from a shrub tree and historically, ginagamit talaga ito para sa several health problems from the common fever to intestinal worms and popularly known as an aphrodisiac for men.

However, research is lacking on human subjects with this. Although with rats, it has been found to increase sexual activity and greater sperm quality. On heavy doses, ang naging side effects nito sa mga rats ay some liver damage. Supplements kasi ay hindi nire-regulate ng BFAD kaya there is less oversight. I would recommend seeing and inquiring about this with your doctor.

On the other hand, there are other ways to improve or enhance your sexual abilities. You might want to look into being more active in terms of exercising and eating healthy. Proven fact na ang pageehersisyo at ang pagkakaroon ng tamang nutrients sa katawan ay nageenhance ng testosterone levels sa mga lalaki. It is also good when you have good blood circulation and will greatly help hindi lang sa sexual aspect but overall health. Wala pa ring tatalo sa pagiging on top of your health pagdating dito. Always explore, enjoy, but always be safe.

With Love and Lust,

Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook. com/TheSexyMind and @_rica

comments