Pagbabalik-TV ni Kris Aquino, nadiskaril!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JUN NARDO

Tuluyan nang naunsyami ang pagbabalik sa TV ni Kris Aquino!

Inilabas ni Kris sa kanyang latest Instagram post ang katotohanan tungkol sa kanyang TV show sa isang statement.

“This is a life update post I wish I didn’t have to make. BUT it’s something I’m facing up to in order to truthfully move on…my hoped for TV comeback isn’t happening, the producer chose somebody else he and his sales team felt was more viable.

“No sugarcoating from me, you’re getting the honest truth,” pahayag ni Kris.

Suportado naman ng kayang followers si Kris kahit hindi na tuloy ang TV show niya.

Sagot niya sa isang follower, “Hindi ko na dinidibdib kasi hindi siguro talaga meant to be – and I wanted to at least be able to move on without pretending in was anything else.”

comments