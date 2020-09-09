Parcel with ‘kush’ seized at CMEC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Customs (BoC) agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) seized another parcel containing 533 grams of kush or high-grade marijuana worth P852,000 at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

The BoC said the parcel misdeclared as “5 pieces of clothes” was shipped from California, USA and to be received by a certain “Aura Talob” from Davao City.

Test conducted by the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmed that the seized goods were “kush”.

The confiscated contraband was turned over to PDEA for further investigation and possible prosecution of individuals involved in the illegal importation for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA No. 9165) in relation to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA No. 10863). (Ariel Fernandez)

comments