PBA, Chooks 3×3 players willing to help collegiate players

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 and Philippines Football League are open to lend a helping hand to any collegiate teams that will adopt their best practices once the guidelines for the resumption of training are released.

Teams in the collegiate leagues like the UAAP and NCAA will be allowed to train once the technical working group that will be formed by the Commission on Higher Education is able to craft the guidelines.

For the pro leagues, there’s no reason for them not to share whatever guidelines their member teams are observing since the training restart.

“Kami po ay 100 percent na sumusuporta sa (CHED ruling), kung ano man po ang kailangan niyo sa amin, tutulong po kami para mapa-andar po natin, di lang basketball pati lahat po ng sports,” Marcial said.

Marcial gave this assurance in CHED’s announcement Monday where the PBA, Chooks and PFL shared in detail their protocols.

Also present in the virtual press conference were PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 commissioner Eric Altamirano and PFL commissioner Coco Torre.

CHED’s decision to allow collegiate athletes to train came amid controversy surrounding the University of Santo Tomas basketball team’s training bubble in Sorsogon.

UST is facing sanctions for holding the bubble despite being barred to do so under the government’s community quarantine regulations.

The National University women’s volleyball squad is also in hot water for having its bubble while there are also allegations that the University of the Philippines men’s basketball squad had the same setup in Cavite.

