UAAP slaps Aldin Ayo with indefinite ban

By Kristel Satumbaga

The UAAP on Wednesday banned indefinitely former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo in light with the controversial Sorsogon training bubble,

In a statement, the UAAP Board of Trustees composed of presidents from the eight member universities ratified this decision of the Board of Managing Directors after thorough deliberation.

The indefinite ban means Ayo is prohibited from participating in any capacity in all UAAP events and UAAP-sanctioned activities.

“The ban is based on the UST report that showed Ayo endangering the health and well-being of the student athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement read.

The UAAP will also follow the investigation of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on possible violations by UST and other individuals who may also be liable in the conduct of the activity.

CHED and the Joint Administrative Order Group tasked to realign sports resumption during the pandemic have already submitted their reports to the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Department of Justice.

“The association will follow these developments before discussing the next action on the next case,” the statement read.

