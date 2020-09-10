46 arrested for faking medical, travel papers

BY AARON RECUENCO

More than 46 people across the country were arrested as the Joint Task Force COVID Shield intensified its drive against manufacturers of fake Medical Clearance Certificate and other documents that allow people to travel in any part of the country.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the JTF COVID Shield, said the fake documents are dangerous since people who are using them could be coronavirus carriers as they did not undergo the medical check up to determine if they are virus-free or not.

Most of the first and new cases of COVID-19 infection in the provinces are a result of the return of the LSIs to their respective communities.

“While all arriving LSIs are being subjected to medical check and quarantine as a matter of protocol by the receiving Local Government Units (LGUs), those who use fake Medical Clearance Certificate and Travel Authority endanger the health safety of other travelers they would travel with and the people they would mingle with in the quarantine facilities of the LGU destination,” said Eleazar.

A Travel Authority is needed by Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) if their travel involves crossing the borders of Metro Manila, a province and a Highly-Urbanized City.

Before a Travel Authority is issued, a Medical Clearance Certificate must be presented in order to ensure that the traveler is free of COVID-19. (Aaron Recuenco)

