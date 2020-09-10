Board to decide type of bubble as PBA nears restart

By JONAS TERRADO

Members of the PBA Board of Governors are expected to decide on Friday what type of bubble the league will adopt should the season resume next month.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial will lay down all possible bubble options in a bid to restart the season that was put on hold after just one game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league plans to resume on Oct. 9 with the Philippine Cup as the only tournament of the 45th season.

But the target date will depend on whether the Inter-Agency Task Force agrees on its bubble plans and if relaxed community quarantine regulations are implemented in the selected site.

Marcial earlier in the week said that the PBA bubble could either be the one being implemented by the NBA or a different setup being used by the European football leagues.

He had previously said that Subic, Clark, Laguna and even the Smart Araneta Coliseum have signified their intention to host the bubble.

Even Dubai expressed its interest to stage the bubble, though that could be difficult in both a financial aspect and a health aspect.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa earlier said having amenities will be beneficial for the well-being of everyone inside the bubble.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao also backed Marcial’s proposal for a compact schedule as a longer tournament could pose mental health risks for everyone involved.

