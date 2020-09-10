BuCor starts processing Pemberton release

BY DHEL NAZARIO * GENALYN KABILING

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said on Thursday that it has started processing the release of US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton.

According to BuCor Spokesman Gabriel Chaclag, they have received from the Department of Justice (DoJ) a copy of the absolute pardon granted to Pemberton.

“BuCor is now in coordination with relevant agencies that are involved in the process,” Chaclag said.

Chaclag earlier said they will expedite the release of Pemberton but will make no skips in the process. He also assured that there will be no special treatment for the convicted serviceman.

Pemberton, who was convicted of homicide in December 2015 for the killing of transgender Jennifer Laude, was granted absolute pardon by the President on Monday.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Harry Roque has bowed to President Duterte’s decision to pardon Pemberton, saying he respects the wisdom of the Chief Executive.

Roque, who served as former legal counsel of the family of Laude in the homicide case against Pemberton, said he still agrees with the President’s policies and will continue to serve the nation.

The Palace official earlier deplored the local court’s decision on the early release of Pemberton due to good behavior, saying it was a travesty of justice.

Despite the pardon given to Pemberton, Roque maintained that the government is still determined to nullify the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States. (Dhel Nazario, Genalyn Kabiling)

