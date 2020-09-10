DoJ re-opens preliminary probe on Pimentel quarantine case

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has re-opened the preliminary investigation on the complaint filed against Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” Pimentel III after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) finally submitted the findings of its investigation on his alleged quarantine violations.

“In view of the foregoing and in line with the police of admitting all evidence that could assist in the judicious resolution of complaints, the preliminary investigation of this case is hereby re-opened,” read the order of Assistant State Prosecutor Wendell Bendoval dated Sept. 9.

Because of this, the prosecutor directed Pimentel and complainant, former University of Makati law dean Rico Quicho, “to submit (through electronic filing) their respective comment on the said memorandum report by the NBI, particularly on the said incident reports of the MMC (Makati Medical Center), on or before September 21, 2020.”

“Failure on the part of the parties to submit comment in compliance with this Order shall be considered as waiver and the case is submitted for resolution thereafter,” the prosecutor warned.

In the complaint he filed before the DoJ, Quicho said Pimentel should be held liable for violating Republic Act No. 11332, also known as the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, and its implementing rules and other Department of Health regulations.

The case concerns the March 24 visit of Pimentel to the MMC where he accompanied his then pregnant wife, Kathryna.

MMC had denounced the lawmaker’s visit since he was supposed to be under self-quarantine at that time when he was considered a person under investigation (PUI).

After his visit, Pimentel confirmed he was tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Jeffrey Damicog)

