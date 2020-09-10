Ex-Negros Oriental town vice mayor gunned down

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A former local government official in Pamplona, Negros Oriental was shot dead at Barangay Poblacion on Wednesday night.

Slain was former Vice Mayor Kent Zerna Divinagracia, who also worked as a civil security officer in the town, police said.

Chief Master Sgt. Edelberto Euroba III, Negros Oriental police public information officer, said the victim was on his way home, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired at his vehicle past 8 p.m.

The gunmen then fled.

Divinagracia sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Euroba said the victim had not reported any threats on him prior to the gun attack.

He said police have yet to determine the motive behind the killing as investigation is ongoing.

The victim also previously served as a councilor in the town.

