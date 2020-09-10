How about Michael Pacquiao performing for his father’s fight? It can happen soon

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

Michael Pacquiao, son of eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, hinted on the possibility of performing when his father goes up into the ring once again.

“Actually, the song Pac-Man. I think they’re deciding to use that as the main song for when my dad comes in the ring,” said Michael Pacquiao in an interview with MYX.

“It’s crazy,” added the 18-year-old Pacquiao, who recently became the talk of the town following a trending radio performance of his song ‘Hate.’

“If that happens, we’re gonna have to perform it with me and my friend Michael Bars. Shoutout to him.”

Michael Pacquiao was the featured artist in the rap song titled ‘Pacman’ and it was actually his friend Michael Bars who wrote the song.

Posted on July 5 through Michael Pacquiao’s channel, “Pac-Man” has garnered around 3.2 million views as of this writing.

But it was through ‘Hate’ that Michael Pacquiao became an instant celebrity overnight.

After performing the song, which is part of his debut album “Dreams” on Wish 107.5 posted last August 5, it gained more than a million views and more than 7,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

As of this posting, the video has now around 12 million views.

There are no clear signs on Manny’s next fight but Top Rank promoter Bob Arum earlier hinted a possible clash with Terence Crawford in Middle East.

Who knows? Maybe that’s the perfect time for Michael Bars and Michael Pacquiao to reintroduce Manny’s new intro song.

