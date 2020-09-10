NCAA in talks with 3 major TV networks

Three major television networks have signified their intentions to become the NCAA’s new broadcasting partner following the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.

Sources said ABS-CBN has already informed NCAA officials regarding the termination of their 10-year contract, which began in 2015.

The same sources said, however, that the NCAA wants to clarify things with the network since “certain provisions” need to be cleared in terminating a contract.

“They agreed to meet the NCAA and discuss things because they can’t just tell the league that they are terminating the deal. Certain provisions have to be followed in order to complete it,” said the source.

Another source said that whatever needs to be resolved could be settled amicably “without going to court.”

“May pinagsamahan naman ang NCAA and ABS-CBN, kaya sa tingin ko maayos kaagad yan.”

As this developed, the league has entertained one TV network’s proposal with regards to bringing the games live not just on television, but also on the online platform for a wider reach.

A league official said the NCAA had an initial meeting with TV5-CignalTV.

The company, owned by telecommunication mogul Many V. Pangilinan, isn’t new when it comes to broadcasting the NCAA since it televised the games from 2010 to 2012.

The same source said GMA-7 and CNN have thrown their hats into the ring. (Waylon Galvez)

