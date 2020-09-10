Public warned vs web page with Tugade’s fake driver’s license

BY RICHA NORIEGA

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has warned the public against a malicious web page using a photo of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade’s fake driver’s license as clickbait.

The department said clicking the web page will take users to a “Bitcoin Code” where they will be asked to give their personal information, including names, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and passwords.

“The DoTr and Secretary Tugade are in no way connected to the said web pages and are not endorsing them,” the department said in an advisory.

The DoTr said that any personal information collected in the web page can be used for criminal purposes.

The department encouraged the public to be vigilant in navigating the Internet during the period of pandemic. (Richa Noriega)

