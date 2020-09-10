Tips for online shopping

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

As shoppers are expected to visit popular e-commerce sites to avail of attractive deals in the 9.9 super online sale event, the EcoWaste Coalition has released a 12-point list of tips to avoid products that can potentially harm human health and the environment.

“As more Filipinos opt for online shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we see the need for improved consumer ability to assert their rights and protect themselves,” EcoWaste chemical campaigner Thony Dizon said in a statement.

EcoWaste policy advocacy officer Pat Nicdao said consumers should familiarize themselves with other online shopping guidelines, including ways to avoid fraud and pointers on eco-friendly shopping to cut down on waste and pollution.

To reduce plastic use, waste and disposal, sellers need to reduce their packaging requirements and online shopping platforms need to regulate unnecessary plastic packaging, she said.

For the shoppers, here are EcoWaste’s tips.

Shoppers must do some basic research before making any purchase by asking a friend, critically reading customer reviews, and checking the Internet for public health warnings, recall advisories, among others.

Likewise, it advised to carefully read the product description and do not be misled by over-the-top and unsubstantiated claims.

“Be inquisitive; don’t be shy in asking the seller as many relevant questions as you would like about the product,” the group said.

Likewise, it urged the examining the product photo to detect indicators for bogus or imitation products, such as low quality image, logo discrepancy and other inconsistencies with the original item.

“Beware of these typical red flags: inadequate product information, labeling in foreign characters, poor quality photos, grammatical mistakes, misspellings, wild claims, unresponsive sellers, etc.,” EcoWaste said.

“Be skeptical about extra low prices, huge discounts and offers that are too good to be true,” it also said.

It also advised avoiding products that are misusing the logo of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines or the USA on their packaging or product marketing and promotion.

Likewise, EcoWaste urged avoiding buying toy and childcare articles that are not notified with the FDA. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

