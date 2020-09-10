Wanted gun-for-hire man killed in Zambo Norte

BY AARON RECUENCO

Police killed on Wednesday morning a member of a gun-for-hire group in a raid on his house in Siocon town of Zamboanga del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), said the slain suspect, Lahaba Muhajid Bacolod, was also tagged as the gunman of an engineer who was assassinated in Siocon town in 2012.

“He went into hiding for a long time since the death of that engineer, especially when a case was filed against him,” said Estomo.

While hiding, Bacolod reportedly became a member of a criminal group operating in Zamboanga del Norte. The group was tagged in a series of robberies, kidnap-for-ransom, and killings in the province.

Bacolod was killed after he allegedly traded shots with the AKG operatives who were out to serve the arrest warrant against him in Sitio Dao, in Barangay Makiang in Siocon town at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The slain suspect was accused in at least two cases of murder.

Police seized a .45-caliber pistol from Bacolod. (Aaron Recuenco)

