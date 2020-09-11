Business tax payment in Muntinlupa extended

The Muntinlupa City government has extended the payment of business tax to ease the burden of establishments which have been affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and community quarantine.

Mayor Jaime Fresnedi signed City Ordinance No. 2020-115 that extends the payment deadline of business taxes, fees, and charges for the third quarter of the year from Aug. 9 to Sept. 18 without penalties, surcharges and interests.

“All business taxes due for the said period shall however be subject to the penalties and interest prescribed by Muntinlupa Revenue Code if not paid on or before September 18, 2020,” according to the ordinance passed by the Muntinlupa City Council as an economic relief to businesses in the city. (Jonathan Hicap)

