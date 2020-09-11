Can I take a break from using pills?

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc Rica,

I have been on the pill for the greater part of the decade. They were prescribed to me noong mas bata pa ako dahil sa irregularity ng aking periods. Now I am wondering if I can take a break from them. I came from a monogamous and long-term relationship and being on the pill proved convenient with that situation. Sa ngayon, nasa stage ako na hindi regular or steady ang aking partners. I am into casual and fun lang and so for contraception, I think it is better to use condoms. Can I just do this by myself or dahil ba prescribed siya, I need clearance from my doctor?

Maraming salamat,

Green Phone

Hello Green Phone,

Mabuti ‘yang paghahanap mo ng information tungkol sa iyong prescription medication. Normal ang pagtetake ng hormonal birth control pills para sa menstrual irregularities rather than con­traception. Nasa 14 percent ng la­hat ng nagtetake ng pills ay para sa noncontraceptive reasons. Isa sa perks ng birth control pills ay madaling mag on and off them by yourself. But because your body may be used to taking these pills, it may be better to consult with your doctor regarding this.

Bukod sa pagreregulate ng menstrual periods ng isang babae, nakakatulong din ang pills sa pagtitreat ng dysmenor­rhea, PMS, at Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. Hindi lang clear ang diagnosis sa iyo kung bakit ka pinaghormonal birth control pills ng iyong doctor. Usually, being on the pill helps in regulating the menstrual cycle and schedule enough so they can be off it after a while.

It is good that you will be re­placing this contraception with a method that will also help with protecting yourself from possible STIs. I know you are excited with the thought of exploring your sexuality but always remember to enjoy but always be safe.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

