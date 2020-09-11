Coleen, Billy welcome first child

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY STEPH BERNARDINO
Celebrity couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are now officially parents.
Coleen gave birth to their first child, a boy, today, Sept. 10.
“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen wrote on Instagram posting a series of photos showing moments taken during her baby’s delivery via home water birth.
She also shared a solo photo of their son, and a different shot of her and Billy holding their little angel.
The two former “It’s Showtime” hosts tied the knot in a beach wedding in 2018.