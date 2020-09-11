  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Coleen, Billy welcome first child

    BY STEPH BERNARDINO

     

    COLEEN, Billy and their baby. (FB)

    Celebrity couple Coleen Gar­cia and Billy Crawford are now officially parents.

    Coleen gave birth to their first child, a boy, today, Sept. 10.

    “There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen wrote on Instagram posting a series of photos showing moments taken during her baby’s deliv­ery via home water birth.

    She also shared a solo photo of their son, and a different shot of her and Billy holding their little angel.

    The two former “It’s Show­time” hosts tied the knot in a beach wedding in 2018.

