Coleen, Billy welcome first child

BY STEPH BERNARDINO

Celebrity couple Coleen Gar­cia and Billy Crawford are now officially parents.

Coleen gave birth to their first child, a boy, today, Sept. 10.

“There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen wrote on Instagram posting a series of photos showing moments taken during her baby’s deliv­ery via home water birth.

She also shared a solo photo of their son, and a different shot of her and Billy holding their little angel.

The two former “It’s Show­time” hosts tied the knot in a beach wedding in 2018.

