English Premier League club signs Fil-French goalkeeper

By JONAS TERRADO
Fil-French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is set to play in the English Premier League after being signed by newly-promoted Fulham on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Fulham confirmed Areola’s signing on Thursday, adding that the club has the option to make the move permanent.
The 27-year-old Areola is the second player with Filipino blood to play for the club.
Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was a second-choice keeper of the Cottages from 2006 to 2014.
Areola, who spent last season on loan with La Liga champion Real Madrid, said Fulham manager Scott Parker was really keen in getting the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.
“I am very happy everything is done. Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He said he really wanted me,” said Areola, who could be tapped as Fulham’s first-choice keeper for the Premier League season.
The Cottages are back in English football’s top-tier league after securing promotion through the championship playoffs.
Fulham placed fourth in the English Football League Championship before defeating Etheridge and Cardiff City 3-2 on aggregate and Brentford 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The club opens its Premier League return Saturday night Manila time when it hosts defending FA Cup winner Arsenal at Craven Cottage.