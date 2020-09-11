KC denies supposed reconciliation with Piolo

BY NEIL RAMOS

Sad news for shippers of KC Concepcion and Piolo Pascual.

Concepcion has come out to deny lingering specula­tion about her and Pascual supposedly having rekindled their romance.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress addressed the issue via Q & A with fans.

Asked if the rumor about her dating Pascual is true, Concepcion replied, “Nope sorry…”

Talk about the two having reconciled broke July.

It all started with Concepcion having shared on social media her ongoing stay in a wellness resort in Batangas.

With the 45-year-old Pascual also in the same area, having been spending quarantine in his rest house there, many of their fans were only quick to assume Concepcion in­tentionally chose Batangas for a vacation to be near her former flame.

It didn’t help that a You­Tube video of Concepcion al­legedly being pregnant with Pascual’s child emerged at around the same time.

Concepcion’s mom, Sha­ron Cuneta belied the gossip on social media deeming it “fake news.”

“All lies,” she said.

