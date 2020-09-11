Over 31,000 kids get anti-polio shots

BY INA HERNANDO-MALIPOT

The Philippine Red Cross announced that over 31,000 children have been vaccinated against polio in two large parts of Luzon.

The PRC led by Sen. Richard Gordon vaccinated 31,880 children aged zero to five-years-old in Region 3 and Region 4-A.

PRC said that the first of two rounds of the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” immunization drive achieved 80 percent of target, a feat which was made more “remarkable” as it was set against the backdrop of the quarantine situation in these areas.

Gordon e lauded the efforts of the anti-polio immunization drive team.

“In spite of the fears created by the COVID-19 virus, PRC staff and volunteers pushed on with its immunization program unmindful of the risks,” Gordon said. (Ina Hernando-Malipot)

