PH COVID-19 cases rose to over 252,000; death toll now at 4,108

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health (DoH) announced 4,040 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to over 252,000.

This is the first time that the country reported more than 4,000 cases since August 31. Of the new infections, Metro Manila recorded 1,813 followed by Cavite with 435, Rizal with 218, Bulacan with 195, and Laguna with 171.

The Philippines cumulative case count is at 252,964, wherein 62,250 are active cases or patients who are still ill. The DoH noted that 88.8 percent of the active cases are mild, 8.4 percent experience no symptoms, 1.1 percent are severe cases, while 1.7 percent are in critical condition.

Recoveries rose to 186,606 after 566 new survivors were announced. However, the death toll increased to 4,108 after 42 more people died due to the disease.

From the newly reported fatalities, 25 died this month, 11 in August, two in July, one in June, and three in April, the DoH said.

Last Wednesday, DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire announced that the public should anticipate a high number of cases to be reported in the coming days as laboratories comply with the submission of complete case data.

