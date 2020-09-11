Phoenix, Alas part ways; Topex named interim coach

By JONAS TERRADO

Phoenix Super LPG on Friday severed ties with coach Louie Alas after two seasons highlighted by a breakthrough semifinal appearance in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup.

In a statement, the management said that assistant Topex Robinson will take over on an interim basis after management decided to “discontinue” the service of Alas.

“With the possibility of a PBA restart, the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters have began discussions on its future plans. After much deliberation, management has decided to discontinue Mr. Louie Alas’ services as head coach,” the team said.

“In the meantime, the management has appointed associate head coach Topex Robinson to take the functions as Head Coach on an interim basis until such time. We believe in Coach Topex’s capacity to lead this team and we look forward to the Fuel Masters’ resurgence as one of the league’s exciting contenders.”

Alas was let go on the day he was supposed to return from a team-imposed 15-day suspension for violating safety protocols during practice.

He compiled a record of 35-39 with the Fuel Masters, his first PBA coaching tenure.

The highlight of his stint was when he guided Phoenix to a semifinal run in the 2019 Philippine Cup behind Calvin Abueva, Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins.

Phoenix went 9-2 to top the eliminations before losing to eventual champion San Miguel Beer 4-1 in the playoffs.

A source told Tempo that Alas was under microscope after the team started to lose in succession following the indefinite suspension of Abueva.

