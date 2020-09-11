Pinoy gets huge boost in bid to join elite club of boxing champs

By REY C. LACHICA

Rising star Albert Pagara got a big boost in his desire to join an elite club of Filipino boxing champions after recently signing an advisory deal with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

Boasting of 23 knockouts in 32 wins against one defeat, Pagara is highly regarded as one of the best 122lb fighters in the world.

He is currently ranked no. 7 by the WBO, but he’s hoping to achieve his childhood dream to become a world champion soon.

His career guided pretty well by ALA Promotions, Pagara, 26, is the first Filipino athlete to be signed by the two respected groups.

“I am really excited to join with MTK Global and D4G Promotions. It’s a great honor to be part of the same team as some of the biggest names in professional boxing, so I am happy and thankful for this opportunity,” said Pagara.

“I have a good record and I’m pleased with what I’ve achieved so far, but I feel I can still do so much more. That’s why I signed up with MTK Global and D4G Promotions.”

Pagara credited his success this early to Cebu-based ALA Promotions, saying: “

I give big credit to ALA Promotions for my success and most of what I have achieved in my career as a boxer. I wouldn’t be where I am now if not because of them.”

Pagara is hopeful that with MTK Global and D4G around, he can fight for a world title soon.

“I know MTK Global and D4G Promotions will help me in this regard. I have complete trust in them to help me achieve my dreams.”

