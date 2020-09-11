Roque tests negative for COVID-19

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is happy and thankful after he tested negative in the coronavirus test.

Roque, who earlier went on self-isolation pending the test results, said he intends to resume his virtual press briefing in Malacañang on Monday.

“Happy to say that I tested negative yesterday. My security aide who previously tested positive also yielded a negative result,” he tweeted Friday.

“Thanks for your prayers. Back to NEB (New Executive Building) on Monday,” he added.

On Monday, Roque announced that he did not show any symptoms of the illness but placed himself under isolation in his residence in compliance with health protocols. He said he took the test for coronavirus, which yielded a negative result, last Saturday.

Roque took another confirmatory test ahead of President Duterte’s meeting with several Cabinet members this coming Monday. Cabinet members are required to pass a coronavirus test before being allowed by the Presidential Security Group (PSG) to attend any meeting with the President. (Genalyn Kabiling)

