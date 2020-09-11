ROS’ Gavina joins bid to coach beleaguered UST team

By Kristel Satumbaga

Rain or Shine assistant coach Chris Gavina confirmed Friday he is applying for the head coaching job with the University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team.

Gavina said he envisioned the squad would remain passionate in giving glory to the university despite the challenges they are currently facing with the departure of five players and three coaches including head tactician Aldin Ayo.

“I can only assess what I witnessed them achieve last year,” Gavina told Manila Bulletin-Tempo.

“The emergence of Mark Nonoy and (Rhenz) Abando were obviously critical in UST’s finals run, and although key elements of that team may have left, the remaining core of players still carries over that feeling of accomplishment from last year.”

Abando was one of the five players who left the team in the wake of the Sorsogon training bubble controversy, along with CJ Cansino, Brent Paraiso, Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion.

Ayo, for his part, tendered his resignation as head coach a day after the UAAP banned him indefinitely for being responsible for the training bubble that defied government protocols.

“From the way these players have carried themselves with tremendous fortitude, grit and persevering spirit, it would be preposterous for anyone, including myself, to not envision anything else but the same level of desire and passion of the team to represent UST to best of their God-given abilities,” the 41-year-old Gavina who is calling the shots for the Bacoor Strikers in the MPBL.

Gavina’s name was the latest that floated as among the candidates for coaching job.

Also willing to guide the beleaguered Tigers is Potit De Vera, a UST alumnus who has been coaching Technical Institute of the Philippines since 2012 until its disbandment last May due to the pandemic.

Early candidates are PBA champion coach Sio Tanquingcen, former UST juniors mentor Chris Cantonjos, University of the East assistant coach Estong Ballesteros, former UAAP basketball commissioner Ed Cordero and Blackwater Elite assistant coach Gilbert Lao.

