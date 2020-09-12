4 Nigerians hacking ATM, credit cards arrested

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced Saturday the arrest of four Nigerians involved in the hacking of ATM and credit cards.

NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor identified the four arrested Nigerians as Nkechukwu Sunday Promise Ekekwe, Emmanuel Obi Nwadkure, Divine Chinecherem Obioma, and Domike Izuchukom Obioma.

Distor said the four were arrested last Sept. 8 in two condominium units in Sucat, Muntinlupa City during the implementation of search warrants by agents of the NBI’s Cyber Crime Division (NBI- CCD).

During the operation, NBI-CCD agents found and seized nine smartphones, five laptops, a one-time pin (OTP), various debit cards, blank cards with POS device, a wi-fi router, identification cards, and documents, among others.

The NBI said the operation was conducted after receiving information that Ekekwe was involved in the hacking of several ATM and credit cards.

“The operatives conducted undercover and surveillance operations and were convinced that probable cause exists to justify a search of his premises,” the NBI said.

Following their arrest, the four Nigerians were presented before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest for violation of Sec. 9(r) of Republic Act 8484, the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998, as amended by R.A. 11449.

Aside from this, Ekekwe and Nwadkure, who tried to resist arrest, were also charged for direct assault which is punishable under Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code.

