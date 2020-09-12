Athletes, coaches may get full allowances soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

National athletes and coaches will finally get their full allowances after President Duterte signed into law the Bayanihan Act 2 or House Bill 6953 on Friday.

The multibillion-peso law aimed at strengthening the government’s pandemic response including allotting P180 million for national athletes and coaches after their allowances were cut to 50 percent due to the global health crisis last May.

The PSC’s budget was sliced to P596 million from the National Sports Development Fund and another P773 Million from the General Appropriations Act by the DBM, to aid the country’s fight against the COVID pandemic.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez said they will restore the full allowance of athletes and coaches, as well as the previous allowances that were slashed from them, once it is released by the DBM.

comments