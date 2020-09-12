Hundreds of Manila senior citizens get free flu vaccine

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Hundreds of senior citizens were given free flu vaccine shots by the Manila Health Department (MHD) at the Manila City Hall.

The two-day vaccination drive started on Thursday and ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Around 300 senior citizens were vaccinated on Thursday, the MHD said.

MHD prioritized the senior citizens since they are found to be more at risk at suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Health experts have been encouraging the public to get flu vaccines as it prevents the development of symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, body aches, fatigue, and sore throat.

It would also help in lessening the public’s “unnecessary anxiety” or fear of contracting the deadly disease. (Minka Tiangco)

