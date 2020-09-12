Nietes’ options: Marquee fights, Olympics or retirement

The country’s longest reigning world champion Donnie ‘Ahas’ Nietes has laid out his plans now that he is a free agent after his handler ALA Promotions recently closed shop.

The 38-year-old Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs) is being approached by several boxing promoters and managers but one of them has said to have caught the fancy of the multi-division world titleholder.

“Yung isa, gusto ko na i-consider kasi tingin ko may kakayahan sila na mag-offer din sa mga kalaban na gusto ko,” said Nietes.

While he chose not to name the said outfit, Nietes believes the same promotional company has the logistics and connections to stage a fight against any of his dream opponents namely Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez of Nicaragua, Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico and Srisaket sor Rungvisai of Thailand.

Nietes, who has yet to taste a defeat in a world title contest, has revealed there are three Filipino entities and two each from the United States, London and Japan and one from Dubai who have reached out to him.

Nietes, who has a 17-0-2 win-loss-draw record in world title fights, is also open to the idea of campaigning in the Olympics.

“Wala naman pagkakaiba kasi three rounds, puro lang naman bilis and walang lakas sa Olympics,” said Nietes who prefers to campaign in the featherweight (52-57kg) division in the Olympics.

The Murcia-native Nietes last fought in December 2018 when he decisioned Japanese Kazuto Ioka in their 12-round title fight for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) superflyweight belt in Macau, China.

Nietes, who won world belts in the minimumweight, lightflyweight and flyweight divisions, vacated the title to give compatriot Aston Palicte a shot at the crown but his fellow Ilonggo bowed to Ioka via 10th round TKO in June 2019.

“Nanghihinayang ako kasi choice ko talaga na bigyan siya ng title shot kaya lang sana hindi ko na lang pala binakante para champion pa din ako kung alam ko na matatalo lang pala siya,” disclosed Nietes.

Should nothing among those plans pan out, Nietes won’t hesitate to call it a career and focus on other endeavours.

“Kung sa premyo masyado maliit, baka mag-retire na lang ako kasi four-division world champion naman tayo. Mayroon din kasi ako mga business partner na kasama ko magtayo ng fitness gym,” revealed Nietes.

While in the midst of scrutinizing offers that are coming his way, Nietes is making himself busy by buying and selling food products.

